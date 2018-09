Spanish striker Borja Mayoral during his presentation as new player of Levante UD, in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Miguel Angel Polo

Spanish forward Borja Mayoral on Thursday said during his presentation as a new Levante player, that his original plan was to stay at Real Madrid, but the signing of his countryman Mariano during the summer transfer window prompted him to leave the Whites.

Mayoral said he had offers from Sevilla and Alaves, but he made up his mind to join Levante on loan for the 2018/2019 season after talks with its president Quico Catalan and coach Paco Lopez.