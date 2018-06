Kylian Mbappe of France in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Australia in Kazan, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

French forward Kylian Mbappe, 19, has become the youngest French soccer player to appear in a major championship after he was capped for his national team against Australia in both teams' 2018 World Cup opener in Russia on Saturday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, 19 years and 178 days old, broke the record held by his compatriot Bruno Bellone, who appeared in a major competition - World Cup or European Championship - at 20 years and 118 days in 1982.