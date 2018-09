Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after scoring a goal during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Nimes Olympique and Paris Saint Germain in Nimes, France, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

French budding superstar Kylian Mbappe and Uruguayan star forward Edinson Cavani rescued Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday against newly promoted Nimes Olympique, leading the defending Ligue 1 champions to a 4-2 away win.

Although PSG took a 2-0 lead in the first half of the game at Stade des Costieres, the team suffered much more than expected over the final 45 minutes and did not pull away for its fourth win in as many league games until late in the second half.