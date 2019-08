Brazil's player Neymar Jr. attends the 2019 Copa America semi-final match between Brazil and Argentina at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra

France's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier Group H soccer match between Turkey and France in Konya, Turkey, June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SEDAT SUNA

Paris Saint Germain’s forward Kylian Mbappe on Friday said he wanted Neymar to stay at the French powerhouse amid reports that link the Brazilian star with a move out of the Le Parc des Princes stadium.

“I want Neymar to stay with us. I have talked with him within a relation based on sincerity and respect. I respect and admire him and that’s why he knows what I think about the situation,” Mbappe said.