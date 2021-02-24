Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain warms up for the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Monaco in Paris, France, 21 February 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Paris Saint Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappé is the world’s most expensive player with an estimated value of 185 million euros, according to a study by KPMG Football Benchmark.