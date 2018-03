Paris Saint Germain's Julian Draxler (R) fights for the ball with Angers' Thomas Mangani (L) during the Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and SCO Angers, in Paris, France, on March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANSGDON

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe (L) celebrates with teammates Julian Draxler (2-L) and Angel Di Maria (2-R) scoring during the Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and SCO Angers, in Paris, France, on March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANSGDON

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe (L) in action against Angers' Mateo Pavlovic (R) during the Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and SCO Angers, in Paris, France, on March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANSGDON

With two goals from forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Angers 2-1 on Wednesday in the 31st round of Ligue 1, extending its lead in the French league table.

After being eliminated by title-holder Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, PSG managed to earn a Ligue 1 victory and move a step closer to winning the French title.