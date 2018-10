Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after winning the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Olympique Lyon at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE file/IAN LANGSDON

France forward Kylian Mbappe is tipped to win the Ballon d'Or Under-21 award as France Football magazine announced on Monday a 10-nominee list for the honor, including Paris Saint Germain's rising star.

So far, the 19-year-old Mbappe, who was part of the French national squad that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is the only player to be nominated for both the U21 and the general award for the best player.