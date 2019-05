Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Dijon FCO at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Julien de Rosa

Kylian Mbappe seemed to be contemplating leaving Paris Saint Germain after interest from Real Madrid.

Officials at the Parc des Princes stadium were aware of interest from Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane in signing him and that the Spanish team has been in constant contact with Mbappe’s family since Zidane’s arrival.