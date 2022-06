Denmark's Christian Eriksen (L) and Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic in action during the UEFA Nations League match in Copenhagen on 10 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Liselotte Sabroe DENMARK OUT

Denmark's Jonas Wind (L) and Croatia's Luka Modric in action during the UEFA Nations League match in Copenhagen on 10 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Liselotte Sabroe DENMARK OUT

Croatia's Mario Pasalic (in black) and Denmark's Joachim Andersen vie for the ball during the UEFA Nations League match in Copenhagen on 10 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Liselotte Sabroe DENMARK OUT

Austria's Michael Gregoritsch (L) and Karim Benzema of France in action during the UEFA Nations League match in Vienna on 10 June 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austria's Andreas Weimann (C in red) watches his shot beat France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the UEFA Nations League match in Vienna on 10 June 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

France's Kylian Mbappe (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Austria during the UEFA Nations League match in Vienna on 10 June 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

France's Kylian Mbappe scored with seven minutes left in regulation Friday to salvage a 1-1 draw against Austria in the Nations League, while Luka Modric was instrumental for Croatia in a 1-0 win over Denmark.

With 6 points, the Danes remain top of Group 1 in tier A of the competition and Austria are second on 4 points, the same as Croatia but above them in the table based on the head-to-head record. France, the reigning World Cup champions, are bottom with 2 points.