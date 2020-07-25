Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe (L) reacts after a tackle from Loic Perrin (R) of Saint Etienne during the Coupe de France final soccer match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Saint Etienne (ASSE) in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, 24 July 2020. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts as he leaves the field during the Coupe de France final soccer match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Saint Etienne (ASSE) in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, 24 July 2020. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Kylian Mbappe’s participation in the Uefa Champions League this year hinges on the result of medical checks Saturday for an ankle injury he picked up in the Coupe de France final.