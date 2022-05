Saint Germain En Laye (France), 20/05/2022.- Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe (C) attends a training session at the Camp des Loges sports complex near Paris, France, 20 May 2022. PSG will face Metz in their France Ligue 1 soccer match on 21 May 2022. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe holds up a special jersey while announcing that he signed a three-year extension with the club ahead of the Ligue 1 match against FC Metz at Parc des Princes in Paris on 21 May 2022. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (L) and Kylian Mbappe announce that the superstar striker signed a three-year contract extension with the club before the Ligue 1 match against FC Metz at the Parc des Princes in Paris on 21 May 2022. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

French striker Kylian Mbappé has agreed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain that will keep the superstar in his hometown until 2025, the club announced Saturday before the start of the final match of the Ligue 1 season.

"Today I have some very good news," PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi told the crowd at Parc des Princes before confirming media reports that the 23-year-old France international had decided to remain with the club.