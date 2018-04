Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez reacts against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning of the of the MLB baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (C) hits a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning of the MLB baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ryan Flaherty hits a three-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez in the fifth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Apr. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Starting pitcher Brandon McCarthy allowed just one run in 5 1/3 innings on Wednesday to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-3.

McCarthy (3-0) allowed five hits, one run, gave up two walks and struck out six players to help his team clinch the game.