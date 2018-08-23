A photo provided by Eurosport of American former tennis great John McEnroe, one of its expert commentators for the US Open. McEnroe said in an Aug. 23, 2018, teleconference organized by Eurosport that he expected Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal and reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic to be in top form in New York. EPA-EFE/Eurosport/ Antoine Couvercelle

American former tennis great John McEnroe said Thursday he expects Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal and reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic to be in top form at the US Open, which gets under way next week.

In a teleconference organized by Eurosport, which will air more than 250 hours of live tennis from New York as the US Open's exclusive European broadcast partner, McEnroe noted that the sixth-ranked Djokovic had repositioned himself at the summit of the sport after struggling with an elbow injury last year.