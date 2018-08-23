American former tennis great John McEnroe said Thursday he expects Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal and reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic to be in top form at the US Open, which gets under way next week.
In a teleconference organized by Eurosport, which will air more than 250 hours of live tennis from New York as the US Open's exclusive European broadcast partner, McEnroe noted that the sixth-ranked Djokovic had repositioned himself at the summit of the sport after struggling with an elbow injury last year.