US golfer Cameron Young during the third round of the 150th British Open in St. Andrews, Scotland, on 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Australian golfer Cameron Smith during the third round of the 150th British Open Golf Championships in St. Andrews, Scotland, on 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (L) with Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland during the third round of the 150th British Open in St. Andrews, Scotland, on 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland each shot 66 Saturday on the Old Course at St. Andrews to vault to the top of the leaderboard in the 150th British Open with identical marks of 16 under.

The veteran from Northern Ireland and the young Norwegian began the day at 10 under, three strokes behind leader Cameron Smith and one behind Cameron Young in second place, and ended the round with an advantage of four strokes over the Australian and the American.