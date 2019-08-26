Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland kisses the trophy after winning the Tour Championship golf tournament's FedExCup playoff at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, 25 August 2019. McIlroy finished the tournament at 18 under par. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Rory McIlroy pulled out the combination he needed on Sunday at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club to win the Tour Championship's FedEx Cup and a purse of $15 million, the biggest payout in the history of golf.

In the tourney reserved for the 30 best players on the circuit, and the scene last year of Tiger Woods' remarkable comeback victory, the native of Northern Ireland finished with a score of 66, four under par for the day and 18 under par for the tourney, four strokes ahead of runner-up Xander Schauffele of the United States, who took home $5 million in winnings.