Jim Furyk of the US on the 15th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, 17 March 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the championship trophy after winning THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, 17 March 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the ninth tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, 17 March 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Rory McIlroy on Sunday pocketed his 15th PGA Tour title by winning The Players tourney, coming in two under par at 70 at the TPC Sawgrass at Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Former Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk, 48, almost got away with a stunning upset, hitting a fabulous drive to within three feet from the hole on the 18th green and he easily scored a birdie to take the lead.