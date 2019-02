Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Renault sits in his car during the first practice session at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

New McLaren driver Carlos Sainz of Spain is set to hit the circuit in Barcelona during next week's first test of 2019 with the recently-unveiled MCL34 race car.

On Thursday, McLaren launched its car for the 2019 Formula One season at its technology center in Woking, England, as Sainz was on hand for the event.