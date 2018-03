McLaren's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso with his car after leaving the track during day six's morning session of Formula One pre-season testing held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmelo, Barcelona, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

McLaren's driver Fernando Alonso on Wednesday was forced to withdraw after his MCL33 car leaked oil during day six's morning session of Formula One pre-season testing.

Before coming to a stop at Turn 7, Alonso completed 47 laps with a best time of 1.19.856 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.