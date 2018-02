Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (front L), with McLaren, poses for photographers prior to the start of the 2017 Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Nov. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

The McLaren-Renault team on Sunday confirmed that Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso will train at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Monday and Wednesday.

Alonso's teammate Stoffel Vandoorne of Belgium will drive on Tuesday and Thursday, during the first four-day training series for the Formula One teams.