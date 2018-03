Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (C) of McLaren stands near his vehicle after driving into the gravel during a Formula One pre-season test session at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Spain, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

McLaren's driver Stoffel Vandoorne on Thursday drove his MCL33 car during day seven's morning session of Formula One pre-season testing, ahead of the season-opening 2018 Rolex Australian Grand Prix later this month.

Vandoorne has completed 41 laps so far with a fastest time of one minute and 18.855 seconds at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.