Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappem of Red Bull Racing in action during the second Formula One pre-season test sessions at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Spain, Mar 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Finnish Formula One driver Valteri Bottas of Mercedes in action during the second Formula One pre-season test sessions at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Spain, Mar 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Belgian Formula One driver Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren during the second Formula One pre-season test sessions at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Spain, Mar 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the second Formula One pre-season test sessions at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Spain, Mar 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

The McLaren team on Tuesday had a terrible start to training when Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne only managed to complete four laps at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit before retiring with a technical fault in what was the last of four days of testing before the start of the Formula One World Championship.

Now waiting to re-enter the circuit in the afternoon session, the car stopped two times before finally entering the garage, where it stayed most of the morning due to overheating issues.