Tributes left for Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, on Nov. 28, a month after he died in a helicopter crash. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN

The helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of Leicester City soccer club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the four other people aboard was due to a mechanical fault, the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said Thursday.

A failure of the mechanism connecting the pilot's control pedals with the rotor blades in the AW169 aircraft's tail caused the helicopter to spin out of control and plunge to the ground, according to the AAIB report.