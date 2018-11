Juan Fernando Caicedo from Independiente Medellín celebrates a goal in a match between Independiente and Sol de America May 10, 2018, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin (Colombia). EPA- EFE FILE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA

Independiente Medellin and Deportes Tolima played to a 2-2 draw in an intense Colombian league semifinals match that featured outstanding play by both sides.

Defending champion Tolima did not waste any time in getting on the scoreboard in Wednesday's match.