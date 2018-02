Millonarios player Andres Cadavid (C) and his teammates celebrate their Superliga victory over Atletico Nacional on Feb. 7, 2018, at Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia. EPA-EFE FILE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA

Independiente Medellin beat Boyaca 2-1, pushing its point total to six and moving into a three-way tie for the top spot in the Colombian league with Once Caldas and Atletico Nacional.

Envigado, Deportivo Pasto, America de Cali, Millonarios and Alianza Petrolera all have four points and hold the fourth through eighth slots in the standings, respectively.