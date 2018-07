Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez hits a shot to Russia's Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Russia's Daniil Medvedev returns the ball to Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Daniil Medvedev of Russia earned a straight-set victory over Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday, advancing to Wimbledon's third round.

World No. 67 Medvedev needed one hour and 33 minutes to beat his world No. 65 opponent, who had participated 13 times at Wimbledon and reached the third round 10 years ago.