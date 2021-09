Daniil Medvedev of Russia (R) and Novak Djokovic of Serbia embrace at the net after their men's final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 12 September 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Daniil Medvedev of Russia holds up the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) who holds the runner-up trophy after the men's final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 12 September 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 12 September 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Daniil Medvedev of Russia holds up the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's final match on the fourteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 12 September 2021. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev on Sunday became the new US Open champion, beating Serbian Novac Djokovic in the final 6-4, 6-4 to win his first Grand Slam title.

The victory allowed 25-year-old Medvedev to avenge the last Australian Open final, which he lost to Djokovic, and ended the Serbian's hopes of completing a calendar sweep of the majors. EFE