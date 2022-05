Czech qualifier Zdenek Kolar hits a backhand during his French Open second-round match against Greek world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in Paris, France, on 26 May 2022. Kolar won the third set and had numerous chances to capture sets two and four but eventually fell 6-3, 7-6 (10-8), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (9-7). EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Greek world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning his French Open second-round match against Czech qualifier Zdenek Kolar in Paris, France, on 26 May 2022. Tsitsipas saved three set points in the second set and four more in the fourth before pulling out a 6-3, 7-6 (10-8), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (9-7) victory. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Russian world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand during his French Open second-round match against Serbia's Laslo Djere in Paris, France, on 26 May 2022. Medvedev won 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev cruised into the third round of the French Open with a relatively routine 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory Thursday over Laslo Djere, while 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas needed more than four hours to overcome qualifier Zdenek Kolar 6-3, 7-6 (10-8), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (9-7).

Medvedev, who is known much more for his hard-court prowess than his excellence on clay, looked at home at Roland Garros for the second straight match.