Qinwen Zheng received medical treatment during her French Open fourth round match against Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros in Paris on 30 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Iga Swiatek celebrates her win over Qinwen Zheng in the fourth round of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on 30 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Daniil Medvedev congratulates Marin Cilic at the end of their French Open fourth round match at Roland Garros in Paris on 30 May 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Daniil Medvedev in action against Marin Cilic during their French Open fourth round match at Roland Garros in Paris on 30 May 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Marin Cilic in action against Daniil Medvedev during their French Open fourth round match at Roland Garros in Paris on 30 May 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Marin Cilic celebrates after winning against Daniil Medvedev in their men's fourth round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris on 30 May 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Marin Cilic defeated world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 Monday night to advance to the French Open quarterfinals, while top-ranked Iga Swiatek dropped a set against Qinwen Zheng before recovering to win her 32nd straight match.

The 33-year-old Croatian needed just an hour and 45 minutes to dispatch the Russian and reach the final eight at a major tournament for the first time since 2018, when he made it to the quarterfinals in three of the four Grand Slams.