Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, the No. 5 seed, hits a shot to Britain's Johanna Konta, the No. 16 seed, during her US Open quarterfinals victory on Sept. 3, 2019, at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after her US Open quarterfinals victory over Britain's Johanna Konta on Sept. 3, 2019, at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina (R) and Britain's Johanna Konta shake hands after their US Open quarterfinals match on Sept. 3, 2019, at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Daniil Medvedev hits a return to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their US Open quarterfinal at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York on Tuesday, Sept. 3. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Stan Wawrinka returns a shot from Daniil Medvedev during their US Open quarterfinal match at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Tuesday, Sept. 3. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Playing in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, Russia's Daniil Medvedev defeated Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 here Tuesday to advance to the final four.

The 23-year-old Medvedev will be the youngest men's semifinalist at the US Open since 2010.