Andy Murray of Great Britain is seen reacting during his second round match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action during his men's second round match against Andy Murray of Great Britain at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Andy Murray of Great Britain is seen walking off the court after losing his second round match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Wednesday ended Briton Andy Murray's bid for a third Brisbane International title after defeating him 7-5, 6-2 at the tournament's second round.

World No. 16 Medvedev prevailed over the 2012 and 2013 champion, who is still recovering from a persistent hip injury, in their first career encounter.