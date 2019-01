Jo-Wilfred Tsonga of France in action during his semi final match against Danill Medvedev of Russia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT

Russian rising star Daniil Medvedev, No. 4 seed, on Saturday outplayed Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 to reach the Brisbane International final, where he will seek his fourth title.

The 22-year-old Medvedev had to weather Tsonga's early storm and fend off two set points to take the lead and then eased through the second set, to earn his first ever win over the former top-10 player in the second career match.