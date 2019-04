Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his quarterfinal match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Novak Djokovic of Serbia leaves the court after losing his quarterfinal match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action during his quarterfinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Friday pulled off a big upset, defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals.

On a day marked by wind, the young Medvedev needed two hours and 20 minutes to prevail over Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 earning his first-ever win over the ranked world No. 1 in the two players' fourth match.