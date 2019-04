Kei Nishikori of Japan in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal men's single match of the 67th Barcelona Open Trofeo Conde de Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, April 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Saturday prevailed over Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to book a place in the final of the Barcelona Open, one of tennis' top clay-court events.

The 23-year-old rising star, who has reached the championship match in his first appearance at this event, clinched the semifinal win after two hours and 25 minutes on court.