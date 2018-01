Daniil Medvedev of Russia with the winner's trophy in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Alex de Minaur with the runner-up trophy in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Daniil Medvedev poses for a photograph with the winner's trophy in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev on Saturday defeated Alex de Minaur of Australia to win the Sydney International, the first title in his career.

The 21-year-old winner, world No. 84, needed two hours and 13 minutes to beat his 18-year-old opponent 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.