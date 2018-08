Ariunbat Khadkhuu (C) of Mongolia in action during Paragliding men's individual accuracy competition of the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Japro Megawanto (C) of Indonesia jubilates after winning a gold medal in the men's Paragliding individual accuracy competition of the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesia's Jafro Megawanto won gold in the men's individual accuracy paragliding event at the Asian Games in Jakarta on Thursday.

The 22-year-old won the event to secure his second gold medal of these games after helping the host country win the men's team accuracy event earlier in the week.