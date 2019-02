Hideyoshi Arakaki (2-R) of Melgar celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Melgar and Caracas FC, at the Monumental de la UNSA Stadium in Arequipa, Peru, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Carlos Espinoza (L) of Caracas FC in action against Carlos Neyra (R) of Melgar during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Melgar and Caracas FC, at the Monumental de la UNSA Stadium in Arequipa, Peru, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Nestor Canelon (L) of Caracas FC in action against Carlos Neyra of Melgar during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Melgar and Caracas FC, at the Monumental de la UNSA Stadium in Arequipa, Peru, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Peru's Melgar defeated Venezuela's Caracas 2-0 in the Copa Libertadores' first leg of round three in Tuesday's match played at Estadio Monumental Virgen de Chapi in Arequipa.

The winner of this round will earn a place in Group F, where Brazil's Palmeiras, Argentina's San Lorenzo and Colombia's Junior have been paired.