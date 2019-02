Libertad's Sergio Aquino (L) vies for the ball with Atletico Nacional's Omar Duarte during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad of Paraguay and Atletico Nacional of Colombia, at Nicolas Leoz stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Libertad's Ayrton Cougo (L) vies for the ball with Atletico Nacional's Jeison Lucumi during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Libertad of Paraguay and Atletico Nacional of Colombia, at Nicolas Leoz stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The penultimate season of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2019 has pushed Peru's Melgar FC, Brazil's Atletico Mineiro and Paraguay's Libertad in the forefront while Chile's Deportivo Palestino is trailing just behind but still has good chances to qualify.

The four away matches of the third round of the tournament, played this week, saw two home wins, one visitor and one draw, with a total of nine goals.