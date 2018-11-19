Five days before the champion of the 59th Copa Libertadores is crowned (Buenos Aires clubs Boca Juniors and River Plate are tied 2-2 after the Nov. 11 first leg), we look back at some of the unforgettable stories and highlights from South America's premier club soccer competition.
Boca Juniors player Alfredo Moreno (c) celebrates one of the five goals he scored against Bolivian club Blooming on March 22, 2000, during a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires. EPA-EFE/Nahuel Roark/File
The Copa Libertadores trophy is displayed on June 5, 2018, during a draw ceremony in Luque, Paraguay. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo/File