Boca Juniors player Alfredo Moreno (c) celebrates one of the five goals he scored against Bolivian club Blooming on March 22, 2000, during a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires. EPA-EFE/Nahuel Roark/File

Five days before the champion of the 59th Copa Libertadores is crowned (Buenos Aires clubs Boca Juniors and River Plate are tied 2-2 after the Nov. 11 first leg), we look back at some of the unforgettable stories and highlights from South America's premier club soccer competition.