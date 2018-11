River Plate's Ariel Ortega (left) in action on Nov. 21, 2010, during an Argentine-league match in Buenos Aires. EPA-EFE/Leo La Valle

Racing Club head coach Reinaldo Merlo is carried on the shoulders of the team's fans on Dec. 27, 2001, after the club won its first Argentine league title in 35 years. EPA-EFE/INFOSIC/Nahuel Roark

Argentine former soccer star Juan Roman Riquelme (left) takes part on March 31, 2016, in a farewell match for Uruguay's Alvaro Recoba in Montevideo. EPA-EFE/Javier Roibas Veiga

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, who currently coaches Dorados de Sinaloa, reacts during a Mexican second-division soccer game against Zacatepec on Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tony Rivera

Numerous quotes associated with the long rivalry between Buenos Aires clubs Boca Juniors and River Plate, who are tied 2-2 after the Nov. 11 first leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final, have stood the test of time.

We look at some of them on the eve of the second leg, which will decide the winner of the latest edition of South America's premier club soccer tournament.