Elkin Soto from the Colombian club Once Caldas and Juan Cabrera (R) and Damian Paz (L), from Fenix in the Toyota Libertadores de America cup. At the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay. April 22, 2004. EPA- EFE FILE/Iván Franco

The coach of Coritiba Paulo Cesar Carpegiani in a match against Belgrano from Argentina in the Copa Sudamericana Sept. 28, 2016, at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Cordoba (Argentina). EPA-EFE FILE/PEDRO CASTILLO

Olimpia players celebrqate a goal against Real España, on Oct. 27, 2018, at the Francisco Morazan stadium in the city of San Pedro Sula (Honduras). EPA-EFE FILE/José Valle

On the eve of the second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final between Buenos Aires arch-rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate (the Nov. 11 first leg ended in a 2-2 draw), we look back on some of the memorable stories from past editions of South America's premier club soccer tournament.