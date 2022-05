Barcelona striker Ansu Fati (l) vies for the ball with Mallorca's Antonio Raillo during their teams' match at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on May 1,2022. EFE/Alejandro García

After enduring two consecutive defeats at the hands of Cadiz and Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona - in another unusual performance - recovered itself and added three vital ranking points to its La Liga tally on Sunday, downing Mallorca 2-1.

A goal by Memphis Depay in the first half and another by Sergio Busquets in the second were the recipe for the win, although Antonio Raillo got a consolation goal for the visitors late in the match.