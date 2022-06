Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was bounced out of Wimbledon in the first round by American serve-and-volley expert Maxime Cressy 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 7-6 (11-9), 7-6 (7-5). EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Spanish great Rafael Nadal struggled to get comfortable again on the Wimbledon grass following a three-year absence, but he raised his level late in the match to defeat Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 on Tuesday to advance to the second round.

Nadal jumped out to an early lead at 3-1 in the first set before the 41st-ranked Cerundolo got back on serve and then earned three break points with the world No. 4 serving at 4-4.