John Isner (L) of the US shakes hands at the net with Andy Murray of Great Britain after winning their men's second round match at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 29 June 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after winning his men's second round match against Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 29 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his men's second round match against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia at the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, Britain, 29 June 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic further cemented his status as tournament favorite with a dominant display Wednesday on Centre Court, while fast-rising Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz looked comfortable on the grass in a straight-set victory of his own.

The top-seeded Serbian, winner of the last three editions of tennis' most prestigious event (2018, 2019 and 2021), was nearly impeccable on serve and relentless in his return game in a lopsided 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis.