Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic further cemented his status as tournament favorite with a dominant display Wednesday on Centre Court, while fast-rising Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz looked comfortable on the grass in a straight-set victory of his own.
The top-seeded Serbian, winner of the last three editions of tennis' most prestigious event (2018, 2019 and 2021), was nearly impeccable on serve and relentless in his return game in a lopsided 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis.