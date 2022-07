Italy's Jannik Sinner hits a backhand during Wimbledon third-round action against American John Isner on 1 July 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Sinner won 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz plays a one-handed backhand during his Wimbledon third-round match against Germany's Oscar Otte on 1 July 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-1, 6-2. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic hits a backhand during his Wimbledon third-round match against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic on 1 July 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Djokovic won 6-0, 6-3, 6-4. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic and electrifying Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz both notched easy victories in third-round action Friday at Wimbledon, moving one match closer to a potential blockbuster quarterfinal showdown.

Djokovic charged out of the gates on Centre Court against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic and was never threatened in a 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 victory in just under two hours.