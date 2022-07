Stefanos Tsitsipas waves to the crowd as he leaves the court after losing to Nick Kyrgios in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, England, on 2 July 2022. EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Nick Kyrgios in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the third round of the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, England, on 2 July 2022. EFE/EPA/KIERAN GALVIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Rafael Nadal (R) and Lorenzo Sonego exchange words at the net during their third round match at the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, England, on 2 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Rafael Nadal acknowledges cheers from the crows after defeating Lorenzo Sonego in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, England, on 2 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Second-seed Rafael Nadal advanced to the fourth round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win Saturday over Lorenzo Sonego, while the fourth seed, Stefanos Tsitsipas, was toppled by Nick Kyrgios in a match that saw both players sanctioned by the officials.

It was a 17th consecutive Grand Slam match victory for the 36-year-old Spaniard.