Cruz Azul's Ivan Marconi (behind) and Monterrey's Dorlan Pavon (front) vie for the ball in their teams' Mexico City match on Oct. 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

Cruz Azul's Martin Cauteruccio (r) and Monterrey's Dorlan Pavon (behind) face off in their teams' Mexico City match on Oct. 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

Cruz Azul's Adrian Aldrete (l) and Monterrey's Marcelo Baromero (r) vie for the ball in their teams' Mexico City match on Oct. 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

Spain's Edgar Mendez scored the winning goal in Cruz Azul's 2-1 victory over the Monterrey Rayados whereby his team regained the leadership spot in Mexico's Apertura 2018 soccer tourney.

Elias Hernandez scored in the 22nd minute and Mendez in the 71st on Saturday, and Pedro Caixhina's boys played for 66 minutes with a one-man advantage.