Argentine Cristian Menendez, who was the best forward on Liga MX club Veracruz's roster in 2018, said Tuesday that he was committed to staying with the team despite the fact that other clubs, including America, Toluca and Atlas, appear interested in acquiring him.

"It's nice to get offers, it's a super feeling that such important clubs are interested. But rather than affecting my focus, it's just the opposite. It makes me commit more to Veracruz's mission because it means I'm doing things right and have drawn the attention" of other teams, the striker told EFE.