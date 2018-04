Santos Laguna's Jorge Tavares reacts after missing a goal against America on April 28, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Nuñez

America's Paul Aguilar (L) fights for the ball with Santos Laguna's Jorge Tavares during the 2018 Clausura tournament match played on April 28, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Nuñez

America's Joe Corona (R) fights for the ball with Santos Laguna's Jose Abella (L) during the 2018 Clausura tournament match played on April 28, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Nuñez

Frenchman Jeremy Menez scored a goal on a penalty kick in the 84th minute to help America beat Santos Laguna 1-0 and move into second place in the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament.

Menez's goal was the difference Saturday in a tightly contested match.