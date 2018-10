Gabriel Mercado of Argentina celebrates scoring the 2-1 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between France and Argentina in Kazan, Russia, June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Argentina's center back Gabriel Mercado was included in Sevilla's team sheet ahead of the upcoming La Liga clash against Barcelona after being sidelined for about a month and half due to injury, the Spanish club said Friday.

Mercado fractured his arm during Seville's 1-0 away defeat in their local derby match against Real Betis held at Benito Villamarin stadium on Sep. 2.