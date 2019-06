Lewis Hamilton congratulates the Mercedes AMG crew after he and teammate Valtteri Bottas finished one-two in Free Practice 1 for the Canada Grand Prix in Montreal on Friday, June 7. EFE-EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj

Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) takes part in Free Practice 1 for the Canada Grand Prix on Friday, June 7. EFE-EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) rounds a corner during Free Practice 1 for the Canada Grand Prix in Montreal on Friday, June 7. EFE-EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas took the top two stops here Friday in Free Practice 1 for the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix.

Defending F1 champion Hamilton had the quickest lap around Montreal's Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, 1:12.767, just 0.147 seconds faster than Bottas.